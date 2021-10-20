The countdown for Sooryavanshi has begun and we’re just a few days away from watching the cop drama. Apart from featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leads, the film also has cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The latest we hear about this cop drama is about the opening scene.

Advertisement

As we all know, Ajay and Ranveer will have enough screen time in this Rohit Shetty’s family entertainer. As Shetty has plans of building a dreamy cop universe, the most important thing is to place his superheroes perfectly. And seems like, Shetty has done justice to his cop characters without downplaying anyone.

Advertisement

As per the report in Bollywoodlife, it’s Ajay Devgn as Singham who will have the opening scene in Sooryavanshi. After the opening scene, Akshay Kumar will be shouldering the story along with Katrina Kaif. And then, before climax, Ranveer Singh will be making his entry as Simmba. Ranveer will have few scenes even after the interval. But it’s the climax where we will see three performing never-before-seen action scenes. The film will have a climax spanning 35 minutes, which is possibly the biggest for Rohit Shetty.

Slated to release on 5th November 2022, Sooryavanshi is sure shot to become a blockbuster and we’re damn excited to watch it on the big screen!

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty and the team will be taking a unique route of marketing for the film. Reportedly, Shetty has planned to promote the film in just 15 days as he’s very confident about the product.

“For Sooryavanshi, the superstar director has decided to keep a short and tight campaign of just 15 to 18 days, which will be driven by songs. While there is a second trailer ready with the director, he isn’t too keen on unveiling it as it would give away a lot of details,” report in Bollywood Hungama reads.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Exclusive: Aila Re Aila Is The 3rd Recreated Song With A Viral Single & Tip Tip Barsa Paani; Arijit Singh’s Track To Be Audio-Only

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube