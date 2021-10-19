It is no surprise that Bollywood sisters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji have shown their pure bond to each other on many occasions. Although it looks like they end up fighting with each other sometimes. One such fight came up in a video shot at their recent reunion at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

On Reddit, a user uploaded a video that showed the two celebrity sisters along with their mother Tanuja. Though it was not clear why the two were arguing, it appeared as if they were arguing playfully. The video also showed that at a point the DDLJ actress told her sister to, “Just stop, you’re not getting any brownie points…”

After Kajol was heard telling Tanishaa Mukerji ‘shut up’ and seen walking a few steps away from her sister, Tanuja came in between giving a loud shush to silence them both. This continued till the time they decided to stop and pose for the cameras.

Check out the video below:

Other than Kumkum Khela, Kajol was seen arriving for all the festivities of the traditional Durga Puja. During one of these days, the actress was also seen with her son Yug, wherein a video of him standing beside Kajol was shared by paparazzi on social media. Actress Rani Mukerji who is Kajol’s cousin was also seen in one of the Durga Puja pandals as well.

It is to be noted that the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress will be seen once again on big screens for The Last Hurrah, directed by actor Revathy. She took it to her Instagram to announce the movie and wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called The Last Hurrah. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?” The movie is said to be inspired by a true story that follows a mother, Sujata, who fought the most challenging problems with a smile.

Rumours are also going around that the actress will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial. Although in a talk with Hindustan Times, she said, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”

