Suddenly the world of Hindi cinema is alive again, after Maharashtra finally announcing the reopening of theatres many makers went ahead to announce the release of their biggies again. Probably the most awaited movie of the year (not too far also is Ranveer Singh’s 83), Akshay Kumar led Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is making the headlines for obvious reasons.

Yesterday, the news of its first song came out and Akkians jumped with joy. Now, some more details about the songs of Sooryavanshi are out and they’re pretty interesting as well. The most talked-about track of the film will obviously remain to be the remake of ever-sensual Tip Tip Barsa Paani and just the thought of Katrina Kaif in a saree for a rain song is racy enough to excite the fans.

A lot has been said about that song, we’ve some interesting details about other songs of the film, and let’s uncover them together one by one. The first one is about the song ‘Aila Re Aila’ which is filmed on Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. If you’re a true Akkian, it must’ve taken few seconds to guess where you’ve heard this title before.

Yes, the second recreated song of Sooryavanshi is the same one Akshay Kumar performed in Priyadarshan’s Khatta Meetha. The makers have tweaked the Daler Mehandi, Kalpana Patowary song suiting it best for the ‘dhaansu’ trio. It would be interesting to see the camaraderie between all three and their rowdy dance steps as well.

Akshay had nailed the choreography in the original song from Khatta Meetha with his impeccable energy and stage presence. It’s to be seen how the trio manages to hold the attention in this one.

Regarding the third (which could probably be the last song of the film) song, it’s Pav Dharia’s superhit track Na Ja. 2017 single is well on its way to amassing around 500 million views on YouTube with the numbers showing how it broke the internet at the time of its release.

The makers are said to adapt the song in the film with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in it. This could be an instant hit. There’s not much information on if the makers have tweaked the song or they’ve kept the original composition.

Some bonus for Akshay Kumar and Arijit Singh fans, our exclusive sources also state that there’s a fourth song that isn’t part of the film but will be released as audio. You guessed it right, it’s sung by none other than Arijit Singh. It’s said to be a romantic track between the leads which couldn’t land a place in the film.

So, Akshay Kumar & Sooryavanshi fans, what do you think about the track-list? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

