10 Years Of Khatta Meetha: Do You Want To See Akshay Kumar Back As Sachin Tichkule?

One of the funniest (yet profound) dialogues from Khatta Meetha was around how contractors ensure that the quality of roads that they make is bad so that they can keep laying them over again and again and again. The manner in which Akshay Kumar mouthed this in his inimitable style was pretty memorable and though the film didn’t quite turn out to be a major hit, there are certain moments from the Priyadarshan directed affair that have stayed on over the years.

As the film completes 10 years today, we go back the memory lane on what led to it being made.

It was in fact exactly 10 years after their cult comedy hit Hera Pheri that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan came together again for Khatta Meetha. In fact, they had delivered three more solid hits, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag & Bhool Bhulaiyaa, while also scoring a decent success with De Dana Dan. Hence, expectations were quite good from Khatta Meetha as well.

The film basically dealt with corruption in the government departments and while it entertained with a liberal dose of sarcasm till it stuck to this theme, things took a turn when the story shifted towards being a family drama. Not many are aware that the Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat started his Bollywood career with Khatta Meetha and that too in a meaty role as the main villain. As the husband of Urvashi Sharma, who played Akshay Kumar’s sister, he was quite sinister.

Had the promotion conveyed loud and clear that the film would be a mix of comedy as well as drama, audience expectations would have been set accordingly. That’s the reason why as long as Akshay Kumar came on screen as Sachin Tichkule along with Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, they were entertained. In fact, his ‘nok jhok’ with Trisha, for whom Khatta Meetha is her only Bollywood film, kept the smiles on as well. However, the volte-face that happened in the second half with drama taking centre-stage and humour going missing caught many unaware.

Nonetheless, the film still did reasonably well by taking a start of 7 crores and closing at 40 crores. This was the time when Akshay Kumar had just delivered a 74.40 crores solid hit in Housefull and hence this was relatively lower. However, one is led to believe that if the sequel of the film is made with Akshay Kumar returning as Sachin Tichkule in an out and out a comic sequel, it would be a fun deal indeed.

What are your views on the sequel’s plan?

