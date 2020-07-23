The love of Indian actors for international projects is not hidden anymore. In order to tap unexplored filmmaking or increase the appeal, several actors have worked in some Hollywood or other abroad projects. So addressing the same, in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Disha Patani and Sonu Sood’s part in Chinese film starring Jackie Chan.

Everyone knows how big is Jackie’s stature across the globe. He is unprecedently popular for his action and comic timing. No wonder, he is a demigod amongst the Chinese audience. Working with such a personality would be a dream for anyone and our beloved Bollywood actors, Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, just made it real.

Yes, both the actors had shared screen space with Jackie Chan in a Chinese film titled Kung Fu Yoga. When released in 2017, the film held a record of highest-grossing comedy film in China. It made a whopping business of $258 million i.e 1,928 crores approx in INR. Now that’s really huge!

Unfortunately, when released in India, the film mostly received mixed to negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Apart from Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, Kung Fu Yoga even had Indian actress Amyra Dastur.

Meanwhile, in the last year, Jackie Chan hosted a special dinner for Sonu Sood in Dubai, where they discussed plans for the second instalment of their film “Kung Fu Yoga“. When Chan, who was then shooting for “Vanguard” with Tong, got to know that Sonu is also in the same city, they decided to arrange a dinner for him.

