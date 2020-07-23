Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Was LEAST Interested; Almost Quit Acting Before This Miracle Happened!

Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame with his stint in Harry Potter. The actor gained unprecedented fame and turned into a superhero of its own kind. With that, co-stars like Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Lodge) gained a massive fan base too. But what we have today is something that may leave you baffled.

Daniel was contemplating his decision of quitting acting just before Harry Potter. The actor was not interested in being an actor anymore when the makers found him. Furthermore, things complicated as some of the character details did not meet expectations as far as Radcliffe was concerned.

It was all revealed by casting director Janet Hirshenson in a conversation with the Huffington Post in 2015. Not only Daniel Radcliffe’s casting as Harry Potter, she even revealed details around Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley’s auditions.

First off, it was JK Rowling’s demand that she only needed British actors to be cast. They needed their Harry Potter to be of a specific size and have green eyes. And Daniel Radcliffe at least didn’t make the cut as far as the second requirement goes.

“For Harry, to complicate things, I needed a blue or green-eyed kid because part of Harry is his green eyes or blue-green, but they couldn’t be brown eyes, so that was another elimination thing. We said, ‘Oh, drat! He’s (Daniel Radcliffe) great, but he has brown eyes,’” said Janet Hershenson.

Talking about Daniel’s interest, she added, “He just wasn’t interested. He didn’t want to be an actor anymore.”

However, director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman managed to get him on board. “One evening, David Heyman the producer went to the theatre and he knew Daniel’s father, who was an agent … so the producer ran into Daniel and his dad and said to Daniel, ‘Why don’t you come in and audition? Think about it.’ So he said, ‘OK,’” revealed the casting director.

Janet also revealed that makers were super impressed with Emma Watson’s audition. “For the Hermiones, as soon as Emma came on, there were six of us in the screening room. We just gasped. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, ‘Whoaaa!’ She took up the screen. We must’ve had about six Harrys, only two or three Hermiones ― there wasn’t a lot ― and there was probably five-ish Rons,” she concluded.

