“Britney Spears Is Strong, Bada**,” Says Jamie Lynn Spears As She Defends Her Sister Over A ‘Mental Illness’ Troll

It’s now an everyday affair that public figures are getting trolled for no reason. Recently, we witnessed one such situation as Britney Spears was dragged in a ‘mental illness’ troll for no reason. Addressing the same, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears came back with a strong reply.

Recently, Jamie Lynn Spears shared Halsey’s tweets on Instagram. Apart from sharing the tweet, she even added her own words by quoting, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public, we must learn to do the same. I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”

Poking Jamie over Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing, one user wrote, “How about your sister’s OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that?” And within no time, the responsible sister hit it back at the ‘nonsense’ comment.

Jamie Lynn Spears replied, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

Check out Jamie Spears’ reply below:

