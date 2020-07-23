Is Eminem Worried About Bad 'Bed Secrets' & Toxic Details In Mariah Carey's Memoir?

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem is undoubtedly one of the greatest rappers of all time. Through his words, the artist has proved his influence on several occasions. He is popularly known for depicting his life struggles through his hard-hitting words. But what if we say, the man who has amazing control of verse, is himself afraid of other’s words? Yes, here we are talking about Mariah Carey’s upcoming memoir.

It’s a very well known fact that Eminem and singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey, didn’t enjoy a good relationship. The ‘Rap God’ on several occasions have taken a dig at his ex-girlfriend and confessed of not liking her. But now, he is a bit worried about his dark secrets getting revealed in Carey’s upcoming memoir.

Stating about the same, a source close to US Weekly quoted, “Eminem knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him,’ and ‘is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.” The source added further, “Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey,’ as ‘they had a very toxic relationship.”

It is being learnt that the rapper is especially concerned about he’ll be exposed to being bad in bed and more dark secrets.

“Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s*** that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the source continued.

The Monster rapper had been very vocal about his not-so-good equation with Mariah Carey in the past.

Back in 2002, while talking to Rolling Stone, Eminem had said, “I just don’t like her as a person.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!