When Ellen DeGeneres UNAPOLOGETICALLY Confessed Why She & Portia de Rossi Weren’t Planning A Baby: “What If We Don’t Like Kid?” – PAST TENSE(D)

Ellen DeGeneres has been creating a lot of noise over her relationship with wife Portia de Rossi. Rumours were rife that the couple was heading for a $500 million divorce. The US host’s jealous, insecurities and other factors caught the limelight.

Amidst it all, we’ve got our hands on an old statement made by The Ellen Show host. She was quite open about the revelation and why she and wife Portia were not keen on having kids.

For the unversed, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres met in 2005. They were both already dating but ditched their respective partners to be with each other. The couple tied the knot in 2008 soon after gay marriage was legalised in the country.

However, time and again, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were questioned about having kids. From friends to relatives asked them if/ when were they planning to expand their family.

Ellen opened up about the same in her 2011 book, Seriously…I’m Kidding. She wrote, “People are constantly asking Portia and me if we are going to have children. We thought about it. We love to be around children after they’ve been fed and bathed. But we ultimately decided that we don’t want children of our own,” she wrote. “There is far too much glass in our house.”

Well, that was quite an honest confession.

Later on, again in an interview with NBC in 2015, Ellen DeGeneres said that it was a big commitment and she and Portia aren’t keen about it. “I love kids. But that’s such a big commitment. And it seems long-term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with. And I just don’t know if I can—it’s too risky. Like, what if I don’t like the kid?”

