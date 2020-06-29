When Tupac Claimed Of F*cking Notorious B.I.G’s Wife Fueling East Coast VS West Coast Rap Scene – PAST TENSE(D)

Late rappers Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G are amongst the greatest of all time. Unfortunately, they suffer an untimely demise in their mid-20s, but they had enough work in kitty which still speaks volumes. With due respect to both artists, we’ll be visiting the feud between the two, which literally rocked the music industry.

Those who are rap enthusiasts will be well aware of the feud between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The personal rivalry between the two has a backdrop of a feud between the rappers, fans of East Coast hip hop and West Coast hip hop of the United States. Rapper Tim Dog kickstarted the rivalry as he believed that East Coast rappers were intentionally rejected by the record companies. He took potshots at West Coast’s rap mogul, Eazy-E in 1991. It saw responses coming from both sides.

During 1993, Bad Boy Records (label) was found and through it, Notorious B.I.G provided a big push to East Coast rap scene.

In 1994, the shooting and robbery took place at Quad Recording Studios. Tupac accused Notorious B.I.G to be one of the faces behind the attack. The track titled, ‘Who Shot Ya’ further triggered the feud as in it, Notorious B.I.G clearly expressed loyalty to the East Coast. Suge Knight, CEO of Death Row Records is said to further fuel the feud between the two rappers. He bailed Tupac, who was incarcerated on the charges of sexual assault and took him under his records’ wing.

After Tupac joining in, the battle between Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records got intense. He not only took digs at Notorious B.I.G but even slammed Bad Boy. Shakur with still a sour taste in the mouth due to 1994’s shooting-robbery incident, released several beef tracks against Notorious.

The one which stirred the music industry was Tupac’s claims of f*cking Notorious B.I.G’s wife Faith Evans. He mentioned it in the track ‘Hit ‘Em Up’. It had a line, “You claim to be a player but I f*cked your wife”. The ‘beef game’ was further continued by both the sides which had tracks like ‘I Shot Ya (remix)’, ‘Long Kiss Goodnight’.

The rivalry never exactly came to an end as Tupac met a tragic death. He was shot dead in 1996. Six months later, even The Notorious B.I.G was shot dead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!