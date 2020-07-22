The Godfather – $244 million back in 1972, a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, Oscars, global appreciation and cult status, do we need to say more? ‘Godfather’ of a true sense in world cinema. Featuring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and others, the film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Not just the striking and subtle content but The Godfather has a huge legacy of interesting anecdotes too behind it. Most of the movie enthusiasts might be aware of the casting issues of the film or the story behind the famous logo in the title. But in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at the tale of the dedication of the great Marlon Brando.

Whenever we think of sleek gangster thrillers or characters, Marlon Brando’s Vito Corleone never skips our mind. His dialogue delivery, controlled expressions, look- everything was up to perfection. The most noticeable feature of Corleone was his Bulldog like mouth, which was originally the idea of the actor himself. But it wasn’t an easy task at all, to pull such a look.

Reportedly, it used to take three long hours to transform Marlon Brando to don Vito Corleone for The Godfather. And as a special touch for that Bulldog look, steel dentures were fixed in the lower teeth area of the actor. Just imagine, the kind of patience Marlon had while shooting for the film.

While recalling such an interesting fact, one saying comes to the mind – “The actor has to develop his body. The actor has to work on his voice. But the most important thing the actor has to work on is his mind.”

This saying was true for the great actor Marlon Brando!

