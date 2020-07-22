Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Are ENGAGED? That HUGE Ring Suggests So!

Robert Pattinson has been quite secretive about his love life. Rumours around his relationship with Suki Waterhouse have been rife ever since 2018. But neither from the duo has ever confirmed the same. But the latest reports suggest that the two are already engaged! Below is all the scoop you need.

Well, it is not the first time that Robert and Suki’s engagement rumours have sparked. During a Dior Party in Paris in January 2020; Waterhouse was seen with a golden ring on her finger. Many speculated that the couple was indeed engaged, but again – no official confirmation!

Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson did confirm quarantining with his girlfriend. Most celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic chose to do so. The couple has been living in a London apartment rented by The Batman makers as the shoot was stalled mid-way. Now, they’ve been spotted together and there come to the engagement rumours along!

In pictures going viral across the internet, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were seen walking across the streets. The Twilight star could be seen in a casual avatar. He wore a grey t-shirt and paired it up with black track pants. A pair of shades and a black cap completed his classy look. He was seen carrying a backpack alongside.

Suki Waterhouse, on the other hand, looked refreshing. She wore a braless white crop top. The t-shirt had ‘Realisation’ written over it. Loose-fitting beige trousers and an oversized checkered shirt completed her look. The couple looked quite happy together as they walked hand in hand.

But what grabbed attention was that gold ring on Waterhouse’s finger. It appeared to be the same one that we talked about above. Ring any bells?

Check out the pictures of Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse on London streets below:

Would you want to see Robert & Suki engaged? Share with us in the comments section below.

