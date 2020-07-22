Naya Rivera Death: Glee Co-Star Chris Colfer’s HEART-BREAKING Post Says, “Was She Just A Dream All Along?”

Naya Rivera passed away earlier this month. It was the most tragic accident when she drowned at Lake Piru, California. She had rented a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. The Glee actress went missing on 8th July with her son found sleeping with the life jacket on, in the boat. Eventually, after a long rescue operation, her body was found after 5 days.

Her Glee co-stars were left shocked. Given the history of some most tragic passing away of the former co-stars, this added in another painful memory for them. Amongst others, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele, Heather Morris amongst others paid their tributes to the late actress. Now, Chris Colfer has shared a heart-breaking essay on Naya.

The said essay has been published on Variety. The detailed note includes the nightmare that Naya Rivera’s friends and family went through post her untimely demise. Chris Colfer has also mentioned about the good times they spent together.

Chris Colfer in his detailed tribute began, “I’m not sure anyone on Earth could give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves. In fact, the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along. How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?”

Chris also mentioned how the strong woman that Naya was. The Glee actor wrote, “As a friend, you could talk to her about anything. She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back. She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth — even when it was hard to hear.”

The most heartbreaking part came when Chris Colfer quoted Naya Rivera. He inspired many as he shared, “No matter the year, circumstance, or strife, everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.”

