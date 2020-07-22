Amber Heard Says “Johnny Depp Is Twice My Size”; MEME Fest Continues On Twitter Ever Since!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015. They dated for a couple of years before finally tying the knot. But who knew it would turn into the biggest nightmare of their life. The Aquaman actress called for divorce within a year and accused her ex-husband of physical abuse. Post this, an article by The Sun referred to Johnny as a ‘wife-beater.’ Result? A legal battle.

It is termed as the ‘Johnny Depp libel suit.’ The trial began last week after a prolonged delay due to the pandemic. Amber was at the witness box for the 2nd day yesterday. The actress addressed many topics. Starting from the poop found on JD’s bed to her being physically abusive – she refuted it all.

When Johnny’s defendant, Ms. Laws, accused Amber Heard of ‘making this up as you go along’, she ended up making a rather bizarre statement. She told the court, “He was twice my size and beat me up for years.” Furthermore, the Aquaman actress alleged that she was Johnny Depp’s ‘punching bag’ for years.

Ever since Amber Heard’s statements were released by the media, Johnny Depp supporters went berserk. Memes comparing their sizes went viral all across. There were pictures from the red carpet where Amber was photoshopped and turned into a tiny creature. Others were nothing but hilarious as well!

Check out some of the memes below:

Amber Heard says: "He was twice my size and beat me up for five years…" ah, yes we all remember those weird red carpet appeareances pic.twitter.com/vvZulw87E2 — Depp's Kingdom (@Depps_Kingdom) July 21, 2020

LOL Amber Heard is getting wrecked right now on the stand. — YellowFlash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 21, 2020

Amber: Johnny is twice my size! Yeah, you're not THAT small 😂 pic.twitter.com/AEfbR133gt — Izzy 🐨🐨🐨 (@Sequinedd_Acid) July 21, 2020

“i saw johnny depp recieve a bunch of flowers nearly every day from supporters so i ordered flowers for myself to myself to make out i have some kind of support xoxo” pic.twitter.com/27JIVmqYw8 — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) July 21, 2020

New on my wishlist: Kate Moss sues Amber Heard for defamation. — Sienna (@winonasrider) July 21, 2020

Reading this made my jaw actually DROP. #AmberHeard says #JohnnyDepp claiming to be the victim of Domestic Violence would not just be "preposterous" but EMBARRASSING. pic.twitter.com/CVFOuuebW4 — D (@nosanityallowed) July 21, 2020

Amber Heard: "Johnny is twice my size"… pic.twitter.com/RCJ6PbNsgj — Martina Vaira (@marterinn) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Johnny Depp libel trial will last a total of three weeks. After all the drama and controversies, we’ll finally be witnessing the truth. Moreover, this could do a big deal in the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s suit against Amber Heard too.

Who do you think currently has the upper hand – Johnny or Amber? Share with us in the comments section below.

