WHAT! Ex-IMPACT Wrestler Tessa Blanchard DEMANDS $150,000 To Return The Title?

There’s a lot of happening in the pro-wrestling world lately. Be it stars joining AEW to big guns being released from WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. The latest one, who’s making all the noises is ex-IMPACT wrestler Tessa Blanchard and her championship belt.

Apparently, Tessa Blanchard’s contract with the company was expired and she didn’t even appear in the ring, since last three months. Following such response, IMPACT stripped her off from her championship before the Slammiversary, which took last weekend. Shockingly, she is still having a belt with her.

As Tessa hasn’t yet returned the title, the new one was introduced by the company. Eddie Edwards won the new title in a 5-way match at Slammiversary. As per the report by Belt Fan Dan, Tessa Blanchard is asking for $150,000 to return the older belt. Sounds crazy, isn’t it?

Impact got a new set of belts. Tessa reported wanted $150,000 to return the old one. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, during the end of June, IMPACT released Tessa Blanchard after her not-so-positive response about her return.

Reportedly, Tessa Blanchard has quarantined herself in her Mexican residence. She hasn’t actively participated in the activities of Impact Wrestling. She was supposed to send the taped promos for June’s episodes but failed to do so. The promos were planned following her title defence at Slammiversary on July 18 against Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Trey. She was also accused of racist remarks on several occasions, by her co-workers.

She had won the gold at pay per view Hard to Kill, earlier this year.

