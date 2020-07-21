Billie Eilish Confesses Being Super-Religious At One Point & Also How She Suddenly STOPPED It

Billie Eilish is certainly one of the most popular singers amongst the youth right now. She has recently revealed that she was super-religious for years.

Although she wasn’t raised with strong beliefs, yet Billie Eilish was ‘incredibly’ interested in the subject for a long time until something happened, and her faith went away completely.

The eighteen years old singer revealed on her ‘me & dad radio’ podcast with her dad Patrick O’Connell that she was super religious when she was a little kid. Billie Eilish said, “I don’t know if any of you know – I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it. When I was little, when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason.” She added, “My family never was religious. I didn’t know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious. And then at one point, I don’t know what happened. It just completely went away.”

Billie Eilish said, “And especially if I don’t agree, because I like to listen, and I like to understand. And I think it’s really important to be supportive of all beliefs in the world and all opinions and not shoot people down for what they believe in.”

