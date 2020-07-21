Mark Hamill & Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: A New Hope which released back in 1977 gave a ‘new hope’ to the world of cinema and its diehard fans. Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia became a part of the history.

What started in that year turned into this mammoth multi-billion dollars worth of franchise years later. Well, a recent report states that Mark Hamill put in his phone number in one of the scenes in Star Wars: A New Hope.

A tweet having Mark Hamill’s quote from an old interview had revealed this shocking fact.

The quote in the tweet states: “In the scene where we’re trying to get out of the garbage masher, I was supposed to say, ‘Threepio, open the …. and give this long serial number. So I had planned all along to say ‘2—-,’ so my [own] number would be forever preserved on film. But the way the scene was blocked the day of, I wasn’t near the door – so Harrison got to say his line and he started doing his number and that really burned me up. I said to him ‘Come on, say mine, I thought of it!’ But he kept doing his won and I got madder. Finally, Harrison read my number and said, ‘Happy now, you big baby?’ And I laughed because I felt busted ’cause I’d been acting like a two-year-old.”

What we saw in the film Star Wars: A New Hope had Mark Hamill saying the number 326-3827. The script of the film originally had the number 366-117891. So, with the help of some area codes, if someone had tried the number 326-3827 in 1977, it would’ve been Mark Hamill addressing them from the other side.

