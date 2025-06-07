Harrison Ford’s filmography stands unparalleled among Hollywood veterans. Ford has long been synonymous with cinematic adventure and is one of the few actors to headline multiple blockbuster franchises, like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. A licensed pilot like Tom Cruise, Ford’s most iconic role is that of Han Solo, the daring pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

Recently, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World, portraying Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the U.S. President who transforms into Red Hulk. Interestingly, this isn’t Ford’s first presidential role; he previously portrayed the U.S. President while piloting Air Force One in the 1997 action-thriller of the same name.

Air Force One: Plot

Released in 1997, Air Force One capitalized on the ’90s trend of high-stakes action films set in confined spaces, akin to Die Hard and Speed. While it assumes the backdrop of a fictional Cold War conflict, the film is far from being a political thriller. It follows President James Marshall, a Vietnam War veteran who boards Air Force One with his family and staff after delivering a stern anti-terrorism speech in Moscow. Mid-flight, Russian terrorists led by Ivan Korshunov hijack the plane, demanding the release of a captured Central Asian dictator. While the world believes the President has escaped, Marshall remains onboard, covertly working to save the First Family and retake the aircraft.

Air Force One (1997)

Harrison Ford portrays a Vietnam vet and U.S. President whose Air Force One flight with the First Family is hijacked by a terrorist bent on revenge. #NowWatching pic.twitter.com/TZbJSvppOL — X-avier (@JavWonderful) August 18, 2024

Air Force One Cast & Crew: Wolfgang Petersen Directs Harrison Ford & Gary Oldman

Directed by Troy and Das Boot fame Wolfgang Petersen and written by Andrew W. Marlowe, Air Force One features Harrison Ford leading the cast as President James Marshall, a true action-hero bravado. A then relatively unknown Gary Oldman portrays the menacing terrorist leader Ivan Korshunov, bringing intensity to the antagonist role. The supporting cast includes Glenn Close as Vice President Kathryn Bennett, Wendy Crewson as First Lady Grace Marshall, and William H. Macy as Major Caldwell.

Gary Oldman also in Air Force One as Ivan Korshunov pic.twitter.com/6hcVGtRzB4 — Fate_ (@ratko666judas) April 28, 2025

Air Force One Box Office Reception: A Presidential Success

Air Force One was a commercial triumph, particularly for an R-rated film at the time. Domestically, it grossed approximately $172 million, culminating in a worldwide total of $315 million against an $85 million budget (according to Box Office Mojo).

When adjusted for inflation, Air Force One stands tall as a certified blockbuster, especially compared to Captain America: Brave New World. While the Marvel superhero film scarcely edged out its global tally, its significantly higher budget has rendered it a rare commercial disappointment in Ford’s career.

Where To Stream Air Force One?

Air Force One is available to stream on JioHotstar, the same platform hosting Captain America: Brave New World. For fans eager to witness Harrison Ford’s earlier portrayal of a U.S. President in a more gratifying outing, this film offers a compelling experience.

Watch the official trailer for Air Force One below:

