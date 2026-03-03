Harrison Ford recently attended the SAG Awards with his wife, Calista Flockhart, on March 1, at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, where he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his six-decade-long career in the fraternity. Receiving a standing ovation, Ford joked that it felt strange to get a lifetime award while calling himself a “working actor”. He also thanked his wife for her unwavering support, highlighting their strong bond.

According to reports by Business Insider, Harrison Ford has been married three times. He first tied the knot with Mary Marquardt in 1964, with whom he shares two sons. They divorced in 1979. His second marriage was to screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983, ending in 2000. Ford met Calista Flockhart in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards, and they began dating soon after. The couple eventually married in 2010 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Calista’s son, Liam, whom she had adopted before meeting Ford, was later formally adopted by the actor.

Who is Harrison Ford’s Wife, Calista Flockhart?

Calista Flockhart, born in Freeport, Illinois, is a celebrated actress known for her roles in Ally McBeal, Brothers & Sisters, and films like The Birdcage and Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her. She studied theatre at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University, and began her acting career in television shows like Guiding Light and Lifestories: Families in Crisis. Her Broadway debut was in The Glass Menagerie.

After marrying Ford, Calista shifted her focus to family life. As reported by People, in a 2024 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, “I was 99 percent a stay-at-home mom,” expressing gratitude for the choice to prioritize family while still having the freedom to pursue acting projects occasionally.

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart’s Relationship Timeline

Ford and Flockhart’s romance began in 2002. Despite a 22-year age gap, their connection grew strong over the years. In a 2003 interview with Hello Magazine, Harrison spoke about the joy of falling in love again later in life, calling romantic love “one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love.” They got engaged in 2009 and married in 2010. Ford frequently praises Calista for her dedication to their family and Liam’s upbringing.

Shared Hobbies, Interests & Life Together

The couple shares a love for flying, bonding over the hobby early in their relationship, as reported by People. Despite their acting careers, they have never worked on a project together, with Ford noting that he prefers it that way to maintain authenticity on-screen. Through life’s highs and lows, including Ford’s 2015 plane crash, Calista has remained a supportive partner, helping him navigate both personal and professional challenges.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: I Can Only Imagine 2 North America Box Office: Lionsgate Sequel Drops Almost 60 Percent In Second Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News