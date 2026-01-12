The 83rd Golden Globes Awards ceremony just concluded. It was an excellent night for Netflix, especially for Owen Cooper, who once again got recognized for his role in Adolescence. Timothée Chalamet won best actor for Marty Supreme, and Kpop Demon Hunters won in the best animated film category.

In this article, we have compiled the complete list of winners in the 2026 Golden Globes, which range from Best Drama in movies to Best Actor and Actress in a Limited Series. Let’s have a look at the list.

Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Movies

The winners of the Golden Globes in movies this year are as follows:

Best drama: Hamnet

Hamnet Best comedy or musical : One Battle After Another

: One Battle After Another Best actor in Drama : Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Best actress in a drama : Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.

: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet. Best non-English language film : The Secret Agent

: The Secret Agent Best animated film : Kpop Demon Hunters

: Kpop Demon Hunters Best director : Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.

: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Best actor in a comedy or musical : Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.

: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme. Cinematic and box office achievement : Sinners

: Sinners Best actress in a comedy or musical : Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Best screenplay : Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.

: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Best original song : Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun) (lyrics by Kim Eun-jae and Mark Sonneblick)

: Golden from Kpop Demon Hunters (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun) (lyrics by Kim Eun-jae and Mark Sonneblick) Best supporting actor : Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Best supporting actress : Teynana Taylor, One Battle After Another

: Teynana Taylor, One Battle After Another Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Golden Globes Television Winners: From Adolescence To The Pitt

Talking about the television winners, the list includes:

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie : Adolescence

: Adolescence Best drama: The Pitt

The Pitt Best actress in a drama : Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Best stand-up comedy performance : Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality Best supporting actress : Erin Doherty for Adolescence

: Erin Doherty for Adolescence Best podcast : Good Hang With Amy Poehler

: Good Hang With Amy Poehler Best actor in a comedy : Seth Rogen, The Studio

: Seth Rogen, The Studio Best supporting actor : Owen Cooper for Adolescence

: Owen Cooper for Adolescence Best actress in a comedy : Jean Smart, Hacks

: Jean Smart, Hacks Best actor in a drama : Noah Wyle, The Pitt

: Noah Wyle, The Pitt Best comedy or musical : The Studio

: The Studio Best actor in a limited series : Stephen Graham, Adolescence

: Stephen Graham, Adolescence Best actress in a limited series: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Who Won The Cecil B. DeMille & The Carol Burnett Awards This Year?

Sarah Jessica Parker emerged as the winner of the Carol Burnett Award. On the other side, Helen Mirren bagged the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Venom’s Return In Spider-Man Movies: What Is Marvel Planning For The Black Symbiote Suit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News