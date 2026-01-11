2026’s first natural horror title, Primate, arrived in US theaters with expectations fueled by strong reviews and a major studio push, yet early audience turnout told a more restrained story. The movie, released on January 9, rolled out across close to 3,000 theaters during a crowded and highly competitive frame.

Friday’s debut placed Primate at second rank on the domestic daily charts, pulling in $4.5 million and posting a per-screen average of $1,535, as per Box Office Mojo. The figures trail behind other recent horror films revolving around animals, with Cocaine Bear debuting at $8.6 million and The Monkey starting with $5.8 million on their respective first days.

Primate Production Budget & Break-Even Targets

Produced on a budget of $21 million, the film requires approximately $52.2 million to reach the break-even point. However, early estimates for the opening weekend currently sit between $9 million and $12 million. The coming days will determine whether audience curiosity grows enough to lift Primate beyond a restrained opening stretch.

Primate Movie Plot

The new Paramount horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Primate Rotten Tomatoes Score & Critical Reception

Primate has garnered strong approval on Rotten Tomatoes, holding a 78% critic score based on 107 reviews, while the audience score stands at 73% based on over 500 ratings.

The reviews point to a simple storyline that delivers. Ben’s attacks are shown with graphic intensity, and the violence carries weight because the victims are the same people who raised and protected him. Critics also highlight the tension created by Ben’s loss of control, adding a tragic layer that runs alongside the bloodshed.

