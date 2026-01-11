The Housemaid is poised to deliver a defining moment in Sydney Sweeney’s career, thanks to its strong box office run. Its sustained theatrical run on a limited budget has placed the thriller at the center of industry conversations.

The movie’s reviews were mostly positive, earning it a Certified Fresh 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This lent it credibility beyond the initial opening buzz, soon translating into real financial weight for The Housemaid.

The Housemaid Set To Create Domestic Box Office Record For Sydney Sweeney

According to Deadline, the film will move past the $88.3 million domestic total of Sydney Sweeney’s 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You, by Sunday night of its fourth weekend in theaters. The current run now points toward a cumulative domestic figure of $94.6 million, marking a great outcome for Sweeney in Hollywood.

The Housemaid’s Rank In Sweeney’s Filmography

Only one film featuring Sweeney in any role has drawn more money from domestic theaters than Anyone But You. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned $142.5 million in North America and $392.1 million worldwide during its 2019 run, keeping it ahead of The Housemaid on that front.

The 2025 movie would need to cover a lot of ground to touch Tarantino’s classic in the American market. But it’s not looking unlikely at the moment.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $86.2 million

International – $62.2 million

Total – $148.5 million

The Housemaid’s Worldwide Numbers Tell A Different Story

The worldwide race now becomes the next point of interest. The Housemaid is poised to surpass the $150 million global mark this weekend, yet its overseas performance has shown a different pattern so far. Anyone But You pulled 59.9% of its total from international markets, while The Housemaid stands at around 36% from those regions at present.

However, the gap may narrow with time. The Housemaid has yet to open in several major international territories, leaving room for growth as the rollout continues. The movie’s strong domestic results have already provided a firm foundation, and an expanded overseas release could still propel the thriller past many films worldwide before its run concludes.

The Housemaid Plot

Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Millie, a desperate parolee played by Sweeney, who lands an opportunity as a housemaid for a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. The job initially holds promise, but then reveals disturbing secrets that propel the story forward.

