Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid completes three weeks at the box office and is performing strongly as well. It is on track to beat the worldwide haul of Black Phone 2 and achieve a significant feat. The thriller film has been praised for its nail-biting and engaging plot, and after a long time, Lionsgate is experiencing commercial success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sydney’s film received strong ratings from the audience, earning 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “Juicy and satisfying pop fare, the film offers a tantalizing peek through the proverbial peephole, sure to delight both newcomers and fans of the novel.” The movie has been consistently in the top three domestic rankings, and its gap with Avatar 3’s dailies is decreasing, too.

How much has The Housemaid earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, ended its third week as the top 2 at the domestic box office. The R-rated movie has collected $1.6 million in its third Thursday, reportedly holding the best position within the top 10. It declined by 65.9% from last Thursday. After 21 days of release, its domestic total has reached $82.9 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film is on the verge of crossing $50 million overseas, and its current international cumulative total stands at $48.5 million. Allied to the $82.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $131.48 million. It is on track to hit the $150 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $82.9 million

International – $48.5 million

Worldwide – $131.5 million

Set to beat Black Phone 2’s global haul

The Black Phone 2, starring Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke, is one of the most successful horror films of 2025, having collected $132.23 million in its theatrical run worldwide. It ranks #40 on the 2025 list of highest-grossing films.

The Housemaid is less than $3 million away from surpassing Black Phone 2’s worldwide haul of $132.2 million. Sydney Sweeney‘s film will then surpass Black Phone 2 and become the 40th highest-grossing film of 2025. It will be an interesting feat for the R-rated thriller. Its stronger global performance highlights the growing strength of star-driven, non-franchise films and also points toward possible sequel fatigue among audiences, making this box-office outcome particularly noteworthy.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid was released on December 19.

