James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has completed three weeks at the box office, staying at the top of the charts. The film is moving towards the $350 million milestone at the box office in North America. Avatar 3 is dropping dramatically at the box office after the holidays compared to its collections last week. It is now on track to beat a Deadpool movie at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Avatar 3 aims to surpass Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing 2025 release. It could happen if it maintains this momentum. Meanwhile, the film has pushed James Cameron’s career total past the $9 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed $9.8 billion worldwide, and if things go in the film’s favor, Cameron might surpass Steven Spielberg as the top-grossing filmmaker worldwide with Avatar 3’s help.

How much has the film earned domestically after 21 days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $2.5 million on its Thursday, remaining at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The James Cameron-helmed dropped by 84.3% from last Thursday, which was New Year’s Day. Its collection is once again considerably less than the previous installments. For the unversed, Avatar collected $6.1 million and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $6.8 million on their 3rd Thursdays in North America. After 21 days of theatrical run, the domestic total of Avatar 3 is $321.29 million.

Set to surpass Deadpool 2

Like the remaining two Deadpool movies, the second film was also a box office success. It is, however, the lowest-grossing film in the Deadpool franchise, collecting $324.59 million at the domestic box office across all re-releases. It occupied the #96 rank in the all-time domestic top 100 list at the domestic box office. James Cameron‘s Avatar 3 has collected strong numbers at the domestic box office, and it is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Deadpool 2.

Avatar 3 has surpassed Jumanji: The Next Level to become the all-time #98 highest-grossing film at the North American box office. Since it is tracking to earn between $420 million and $470 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run, it could break into the all-time top 30 highest-grossing films list domestically.

More about Avatar 3

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $779.79 million at the international box office. Allied to the $321.29 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the sci-fi epic is $1.1 billion. It has achieved its break-even target and will now start counting profits, but will still end up as the lowest-grossing in the trilogy, according to current tracking.

Box office summary of Avatar 3

North America – $321.3 million

International – $779.9 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

