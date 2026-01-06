Avatar: Fire And Ash might not have matched the standards set by Avatar: The Way Of Water, but it still managed to emerge as a success story at the Indian box office. When it arrived in theaters, there was a strong wave of Dhurandhar across the country, which was expected to impact the run of Avatar 3 significantly. Dhurandhar did cause an impact, but the brand of Avatar and James Cameron attracted its share of audiences to theaters. As a result, Cameron has now made history in India by achieving a big milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

On the third Monday, day 18, the Hollywood magnum opus earned 1.5 crores. Compared to the third Friday, day 15’s 3.4 crores, it’s a drop of 55.88%, which is a decent hold. Overall, it has earned 175.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a domestic gross collection of 214 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Week 2 – 50.7 crores

Day 15 – 3.4 crores

Day 16 – 5.15 crores

Day 17 – 5.25 crores

Day 18 – 1.5 crores

Total- 175.5 crores

James Cameron makes history!

It was since Avatar (2009) that James Cameron’s movies began releasing in India. Back in the day, Avatar did a business of a whopping 141.25 crore net (estimates). Twelve years later, in 2022, he returned with Avatar: The Way Of Water. It turned out to be a blockbuster hit, amassing a superb 390.6 crore net and also becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Two years later, in 2025, Avatar: Fire And Ash was released, and so far, it has earned 175.5 crore net.

If we combine the sum of all movies, James Cameron‘s cumulative collection at the Indian box office is a staggering 707.35 crore net. With this, the maverick filmmaker has become the only Hollywood director to achieve the milestone of 700 crores in net collection. Russo Brothers are trailing behind with a net collection of 676.91 crores.

