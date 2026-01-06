Timothee Chalamet bags the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, becoming the youngest winner in this category. This shows how well the film is doing, not just commercially but critically as well. Its box office run continues to impress us and is now set to surpass the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has also been released internationally, and Timothee is being praised for his performance. He is also grabbing the limelight with his acceptance speech. He made a very public declaration of love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The film is chasing the $100 million milestone worldwide.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Marty Supreme is outperforming Anaconda at the domestic box office. Timothee Chalamet’s film has collected $12.5 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. The film’s overwhelming performance has prompted exhibitors to add 219 more theaters in North America, and with that, the film’s collection has reached $56.0 million at the cume.

On track to beat Ballerina

The John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, opened to positive reviews at the cinemas. Despite that, the movie underperformed at the box office, collecting just $58.05 million in North America in its theatrical run. The Timothee Chalamet starrer is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Ballerina and becoming the #35 highest-grossing 2025 release.

This would be a significant win for the Timothee Chalamet-starrer because there was less buzz around Marty Supreme than Ballerina. Moreover, Ballerina is associated with a popular franchise, and even Keanu Reeves made a special appearance in this movie. It would be a significant win for Timothee Chalamet at the domestic box office.

More about Marty Supreme

Directed by Josh Safdie, the sports drama collected $2.4 million from overseas markets, adding to the domestic haul. The worldwide collection of the Timothee Chalamet-starrer is now $58.4 million. Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $56.0 million

International – $2.4 million

Worldwide – $58.4 million

