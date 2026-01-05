Timothée Chalamet set the tone for a romantic weekend that took his relationship with Kylie Jenner to a new level altogether. Chalamet received recognition at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his performance in Marty Supreme on Sunday. Jenner was right there by his side to support him.

However, the Little Women actor did something later on that sent social media into a frenzy

First Public Comment From Timothée Chalamet Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Kylie Jenner followed the evening by sharing photos of her Marty Supreme-themed look on Instagram. She wore an orange Ludovic de Saint Sernin sequined gown and kept the caption simple, with orange heart emojis. Soon after, Chalamet hit the like button and added several orange heart emojis in the comments, a move fans noticed instantly.

This marked the first time either of them commented on each other’s profiles. Until now, their online interaction had stayed limited to likes, making this exchange feel intentional and personal. The shift did not go unnoticed, and reactions poured in across platforms within minutes.

Fans flooded social media with excitement, with one writing “omgggg” and another jumping straight to “when is the wedding.” A third fan summed up the mood by saying, “we’ve waited so long to see this.” The energy online mirrored the growing comfort the couple has shown in public over the past few weeks.

Kris Jenner Signals Her Approval

Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, have shown several signs of being in a committed relationship recently. One week earlier, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared her own nod of approval on the matter. On December 26, she posted an Instagram Story featuring a red and white Marty Supreme jacket and captioned it “Greatest movie ever!!!” while tagging Chalamet.

The most emotional moment of the couple so far came during the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards. Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, marking his first win after four previous nominations. During his acceptance speech, he admitted feeling nervous while acknowledging fellow nominees Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

He ended the speech by thanking Jenner directly, “Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera captured Kylie smiling, her hands clasped under her chin, as she mouthed the words, “I love you” back.

Timotheé Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in his #CriticsChoiceAwards2026 speech for #MartySupreme pic.twitter.com/YoMn322Ijf — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) January 5, 2026

