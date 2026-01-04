Josh Safdie’s sports film Marty Supreme premiered in theaters on December 25, 2025, and was met with strong critical acclaim, earning an impressive 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Headlined by the immensely talented Timothée Chalamet, the film earned a notable $4.6 million in North America on its second Friday – the biggest second-Friday gross in A24’s history. This has now pushed its domestic total to $48.1 million, while an additional $2 million from international markets lifted its worldwide tally to $50.1 million.

With the $50 million milestone now behind it, industry watchers are closely tracking how far Marty Supreme can climb on the global box office charts. At present, the film ranks as the 64th highest-grossing release of 2025 in worldwide earnings (Box Office Mojo). This naturally raises the question: how much more does Marty Supreme need to earn globally to break into the year’s top 50 highest-grossing films?

The Film It Needs To Outgross To Enter 2025’s Top 50

At the time of writing, the current 50th spot on the 2025 worldwide box office chart is held by The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which has grossed $78.2 million globally so far. However, since the animated adventure comedy is still playing in theaters, its worldwide total and, consequently, its ranking are expected to climb further in the coming weeks.

As a result, the realistic benchmark for breaking into 2025’s top 50 shifts to the film currently placed just above it. This implies Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie now represents the key target Marty Supreme must outgross to enter the year’s top 50 highest-grossing films. Let’s break down the numbers.

Marty Supreme vs. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — Worldwide Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $48.1 million

International: $2 million

Worldwide: $50.1 million

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $32 million

International: $48.3 million

Worldwide: $80.3 million

As the above numbers indicate, Marty Supreme is currently trailing Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie by approximately $30.2 million at the worldwide box office. This means the Timothée Chalamet-led sports drama must earn at least $30.2 million more globally to break into 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing films, assuming no other titles reshuffle the rankings in the meantime.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

