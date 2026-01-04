Angel Studios’ David continues its blessed run at the box office in North America. It has now surpassed the domestic haul of The King of Kings to achieve a notable feat at the North American box office. The film is battling against biggies and remains unstoppable. The animation is also headed for a solid third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It consistently stayed in the domestic top 10 and earned better numbers than The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The film also earned more on its second weekend than Hugh Jackman’s Song Sung Blue this past weekend. For the record, it was Song Sung Blue’s opening weekend.

How much has the film earned on its 3rd Friday at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest entry, David has collected a solid $2.9 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. It has recorded the biggest third Friday ever for faith animations, with a 38.6% drop from last Friday. It is more than The King of Kings‘ $1.1 million 3rd Friday gross but less than The Prince of Egypt’s $4.6 million.

Surpasses The King of Kings as the 2nd-highest-grossing faith animation in North America

After its 3rd Friday, the domestic total for David has reached $65.02 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, The King of Kings was also released in 2025 and, by Angel Studios, collected $60.2 million in its domestic run. David has surpassed the total with its $65.02 million collection. With that, the film has become the second-highest-grossing faith animation in North America.

David is tracking to earn between $7.5 million and $9 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. Internationally, the film has reached a cumulative total of $292k cume, and combined with the domestic total of $65.02 million, the worldwide collection stands at $65.3 million. In this film, the protagonist embarks on a journey from beyond the shadow of an evil Philistine giant named Goliath to prove to his people that true power lies not in a kingship but in faith and freedom. The animated feature was released on December 19.

