With a current domestic haul of $344.6 million, the blockbuster animated sequel Zootopia 2 kicked off the new year on a strong note by surpassing the original 2016 film’s $341.3 million North American total. The buddy-cop comedy achieved this milestone after earning an impressive $6.7 million on its sixth Thursday, marking a 28.6% increase over the previous Thursday. With such a strong momentum, the $400 million domestic milestone now appears within reach for the Disney box office juggernaut.

At the worldwide box office, Zootopia 2 recently crossed another major benchmark by overtaking Frozen II to become Disney’s highest-grossing animated film of all time. With a current global total of $1.476 billion, the sequel ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025. However, with Avatar: Fire and Ash rapidly climbing the worldwide charts, it remains to be seen whether Zootopia 2 can hold on to its No. 2 position.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $344.6 million

International: $1.131 billion

Worldwide: $1.476 billion

Currently, Zootopia 2 ranks as the 15th highest-grossing film of all time and the fourth highest-grossing animated movie globally, according to Box Office Mojo data. The only animated titles ahead of it are The Lion King, Inside Out 2, and 2025’s top-grosser Ne Zha 2. Let’s take a closer look at how these animated heavyweights compare in terms of global earnings versus production budgets to determine which film delivered the strongest return on investment.

Earnings vs. Budgets Of Top Animated Films

Below are the worldwide box-office totals and estimated production budgets of the four highest-grossing animated films of all time: Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, and Zootopia 2.

Ne Zha 2 (2025): Worldwide Earnings: $2.150 billion | Production Budget: $80 million

Worldwide Earnings: $2.150 billion | Production Budget: $80 million Inside Out 2 (2024): Worldwide Earnings: $1.699 billion | Production Budget: $200 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.699 billion | Production Budget: $200 million The Lion King (2019): Worldwide Earnings: $1.662 billion | Production Budget: $260 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.662 billion | Production Budget: $260 million Zootopia 2 (2025): Worldwide Earnings: $1.476 billion | Production Budget: $150 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Ne Zha 2 (2025): 26.88x

Zootopia 2 (2025): 9.84x

Inside Out 2 (2024): 8.5x

The Lion King (2019): 6.39x

As the figures clearly indicate, Ne Zha 2 stands in a league of its own, delivering a staggering 26.88x return on its production budget, the highest among the four animated giants. It is followed by Zootopia 2, which has already achieved an impressive 9.84x return before concluding its theatrical run. If the Disney sequel continues its strong box office run, crossing the 10 times earnings-to-budget milestone remains a strong possibility by the end of its theatrical run.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer:

