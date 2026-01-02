Wicked: For Good has been playing in theaters for nearly six weeks now. While the sequel received a mixed critical reception, reflected in a 67% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences embraced it far more warmly, a response that has clearly translated into a strong global box-office performance.

With a current worldwide total of $507.4 million, the film has already outperformed several major 2025 releases, including The Conjuring: Last Rites ($494.7 million), Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million), and Thunderbolts* ($382.4 million). In fact, the Wicked sequel currently ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

However, with the film now entering the concluding phase of its theatrical run and its availability on digital platforms in the U.S., Wicked: For Good’s box-office momentum is expected to slow down in the coming days. While the film has already secured a place among the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time, the big question now is: how much more does it need to break into the top 250 list? Let’s break down the numbers.

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $334.5 million

International: $172.9 million

Worldwide: $507.4 million

Wicked: For Good Box Office Numbers

At the time of writing, Wicked: For Good ranks 260th among the highest-grossing films of all time globally. To break into the top 250, it needs to surpass the current No. 250 title, The Boss Baby, which finished its global run with $528 million.

This leaves the Wicked sequel roughly $20.6 million short of entering the all-time top 250 list. Given its current pace and growing competition in the holiday space, particularly from Avatar: Fire and Ash, crossing that milestone during its remaining theatrical run appears unlikely. That being said, the film’s final standing should become clear in the coming weeks as its box-office run concludes.

Wicked: For Good Plot

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in the divided world of Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 13: James Cameron’s Magnum Opus Crosses $250M On 2nd Wednesday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News