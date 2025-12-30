It has been nearly 40 days since the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, and the musical fantasy sequel has already collected an impressive $503.9 million worldwide. This haul places it comfortably among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2025 globally, trailing just behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million), as per Box Office Mojo. With the film reportedly yet to open theatrically in Japan, industry projections currently estimate its final global total to land somewhere between $540 million and $560 million.

On the domestic front, Wicked: For Good has just edged past the North American box-office total of Forrest Gump ($330.5 million), the beloved classic directed by Robert Zemeckis and headlined by Tom Hanks. With that milestone behind it, the sequel now turns its attention to its next domestic target for 2025 – Jurassic World: Rebirth. Read on to find out how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to overtake it at the North American box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Wicked: For Good is performing at the box office so far, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $331.7 million

International: $172.2 million

Worldwide: $503.9 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Summary

North America: $339.6 million

International: $529.5 million

Worldwide: $869.1 million

As the data shows, the musical fantasy sequel currently trails the blockbuster creature adventure by approximately $7.9 million in North American earnings. If Wicked: For Good maintains steady momentum in the coming days, and if its digital rollout does not significantly impact theatrical footfall, it still has a shot at closing this gap. The final verdict should become clearer over the next few weeks.

Wicked: For Good vs. Jurassic Park Franchise – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the other films in the Jurassic Park franchise performed at the North American box office, listed by release year:

Jurassic Park (1993): $357.1 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): $229 million Jurassic Park III (2001): $181.2 million Jurassic World (2015): $652.3 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $417.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $376.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): $339.6 million

As the numbers indicate, Wicked: For Good is currently ahead of The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III at the domestic box office. However, it continues to trail the remaining five entries in the long-running franchise. While overtaking Jurassic World: Rebirth in North America remains a possibility, surpassing the other four films now appears to be out of reach, given the sequel’s current stage in its theatrical run.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Story & Lead Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

