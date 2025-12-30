Wicked: For Good is still holding strong at the box office. The musical fantasy has now crossed another major milestone at the worldwide box office. It is the 13th film this year to cross this major milestone and move closer to entering the global top 10 of 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the record, the Wicked sequel has received five nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards and seven at the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards. It is reportedly the second-highest-grossing Oz film ever made in Hollywood. The movie is holding its ground firmly despite the multiple newcomers, but it will not give in easily.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office so far?

According to the latest report, Ariana Grande starrer Wicked: For Good collected $5.3 million on its 6th weekend at the North American box office. The film has dropped out of the top 5 and landed at #9 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. It witnessed a 9.5% increase from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $331.68 million after six weekends.

Crosses $500 million milestone worldwide

The Wicked sequel has collected $4.2 million at the overseas box office on its 6th weekend. Internationally as well, the film has experienced a hike of 5% from last weekend, including $534k debut at the Chinese box office. The musical fantasy has hit the $172.2 million international cume over 79 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film has crossed $500 million milestone and now stands at $503.9 million.

13th film of 2025 to cross the $500 million milestone

Wicked: For Good is the 13th film to cross the $500 million milestone in 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. The musical fantasy is tracking to earn between $540 million and $560 million in its theatrical run.

Check out the 2025 films that crossed $500 million milestone worldwide

Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.4 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie – $958.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $869.1 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $790.5 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $761.6 million How to Train Your Dragon – $636.4 million F1 – $631.6 million Superman – $616.8 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.7 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $521.8 million Wicked: For Good – $503.9 million

Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good hits the digital platforms today, and it was released on November 21.

