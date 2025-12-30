James Cameron’s epic saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is also at the top of the rankings in China. Avatar 3 has now crossed a major milestone at the Chinese box office after earning winning numbers on the second Monday. It has beaten films like Free Guy and Venom: The Last Dance in just ten days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The third Avatar film has surpassed the $750 million mark at the worldwide box office and is expected to reach $800 million soon. It continues to reign supreme in various regions worldwide. It shows why James Cameron is the king of Christmas releases. The movie had a weak start, weaker than its predecessor, but it has now picked up pace and is often outgrossing Avatar: The Way of Water in the dailies.

Avatar 3 crossed $100 million milestone at the Chinese box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed $100 million milestone at the box office in China, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. The report has revealed that Avatar 3 remains at #1 in China, collecting $2.3 million over 94k screenings on its second Monday. It only dropped by 56.3% from last Monday. However, it is almost half of Avatar: The Way of Water’s $4.1 million second Monday gross at the box office in China. With that, the film crossed $100 million milestone and now stands at $101.9 million cume.

10th Hollywood film Post-COVID to cross $100 million milestone

Avatar 3 has become the 10th film post-COVID to cross this mark at the Chinese box office, which also makes it the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. It has beaten Free Guy’s $95 million to achieve the 10th rank.

Check out the 10 Hollywood films post-COVID that crossed $100 million

Zootopia 2 – $564 million [as per last update] Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla Vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $101.9 million

James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 has collected $761.6 million at the worldwide box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

