The streaming release of Alien: Romulus has finally been announced. After grossing strongly at the box office, raking in $350.8 million, and ranking as the second-highest-grossing Alien movie after Prometheus, this ninth installment in the franchise is set to appear on your home screen.

Directed by Fede Alvarez and starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced, Romulus follows a crew’s terrifying encounter with the iconic Xenomorph while trying to steal cryostasis equipment from an abandoned space station.

Alien: Romulus Streaming Release Date

Alien: Romulus is set to land on Hulu on November 21. While the movie was developed as a Hulu exclusive, it was shifted to a theatrical release due to high anticipation, similar to Prey. While the streaming release is shorter than expected, Alien fans can soon dive back into the world of Xenomorphs from the comfort of home.

How Will Streaming Release Affect Alien: Romulus?

Alien: Romulus will face stiff competition when it premieres on Hulu on November 21. Given its release date just before the Thanksgiving holiday, many families will likely seek to be up against a packed slate of significant releases in theaters. On November 22, Gladiator II and Wicked hit the big screen, and Moana 2 followed on November 27. All three movies are expected to gross significant box office numbers, which could draw attention away from Alien: Romulus’s streaming debut.

Additionally, the movie will face competition in the streaming space as Netflix is also premiering August Wilson’s drama The Piano Lesson on November 22. However, Romulus has an added advantage: it’s a horror pack released during a quiet period for the genre. So, for horror genre lovers, Romulus will be a go-to choice, making it a potential draw for audiences craving a thriller sci-fi horror experience.

