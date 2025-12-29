Disney’s Zootopia 2 still has a lot more tricks up its sleeves and is going to be around longer than expected. It has crossed a major milestone at the international box office this weekend. The Zootopia sequel is the only Hollywood film this year to cross this mega milestone overseas. With that, the sequel has also surpassed the global total of the highest-grossing video game adaptation, which is also one of the top 5 biggest animated features ever worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel raked in a solid $20 million on its 5th weekend at the domestic box office, owing to the Christmas holiday boost. It increased by almost 35% from last weekend, despite the loss of 170 theaters in its home region. After its 5th weekend, the sequel’s domestic total is $321.4 million, and it will soon break into 2025’s list of the top 5 highest-grossing domestic films.

Zootopia 2 crossed $1 billion at the international box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest data, Zootopia 2 collected a massive $67.9 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It only dropped by 11.5% from last weekend, despite Avatar 3 being in the market, bringing the overseas total to $1.09 billion. For the record, the sequel collected this sum over 53 international markets. Allied to the $321.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $1.42 billion in just 31 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $321.4 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

Surpasses The Super Mario Bros Movie’s global haul

The Super Mario Bros Movie collected $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time and was also the 4th highest-grossing animated feature ever worldwide. Zootopia’s sequel has surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1.36 billion global haul as the new 4th highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally. It has exceeded Frozen‘s $1.31 billion to achieve this incredible feat.

According to media reports, Zootopia 2 is tracking to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion in its global run. The film, released on Thanksgiving, continues to enjoy a magnificent run at the box office.

