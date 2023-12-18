Super Mario Bros emerged as one of the highest-earning movies of 2023 so far, creating several other box office records. The animated movie is based on the iconic Nintendo Mario video game. It had actors like Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others in the voice cast, and they all did a splendid job, especially Jack has been receiving a lot of praise for his voice acting and his song ‘Peaches.’

Jack reportedly wrote the lyrics of the song himself. The song is about his love for Princess Peach, and the versatile actor sang it himself. In a recent interview, Black shared his thoughts on the sequel of the video game-inspired film. The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and was made on an estimated budget of $100 million.

While speaking to Variety, The Super Mario Bros Movie star Jack Black revealed that he wants the film’s sequel to be a musical like what Todd Philips is doing with Joker 2. He also said the movie should be titled, ‘Bower’s Revenge.’ Considering the movie’s massive success, a sequel might be possible! But before all else, let us look at the box office records the film has broken.

1. Highest Grossing Video Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie surpassed 2016’s Warcraft to become the highest-earning video game film of all time. The 2023 film’s $1.3 billion collection smashed Warcraft’s $438.8 million by a considerable margin.

2. Highest Grossing Opening Weekend For Illumination

The animation company Illumination Entertainment is known for its creations, including Minions: The Rise of Gru, Despicable Me 3, Dr Seuss’ The Grinch, and more. The company has also made The Super Mario Bros Movie, and as per The Numbers, this 2023 film has the highest opening weekend collection among all their movies.

3. Highest Animated Global Box Office Opening

This record was previously held by Disney’s Frozen II, which earned an estimated $358 million on its opening Thanksgiving weekend in 2019. The Super Mario Bros Movie surpassed it with its five-day launch, earning $377 million.

4. Biggest Worldwide Opening Weekend for an Animated Film In IMAX

The Super Mario Bros Movie, with its $21.6 million earnings, earned the title of the biggest global animated opening of all time in IMAX.

The film premiered on Netflix US on December 3rd and was included in Netflix’s weekly Top-10 list of Most-Viewed Films on its debut week.

