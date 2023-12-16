Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has turned out to be a huge winner at the worldwide box office. It has already created history in the genre of concert films and has raked in heavy profits. But that’s not the end, as the biggie has a chance to shine more by adding impressive numbers to its already blockbuster total. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film features sizzling performances of the singer from her record-breaking The Eras Tour concert. AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres distributed the biggie released in North America and many other territories on 13th October. In the remaining regions, it arrived in November.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour gets a green signal in China!

Securing a release in China isn’t an easy task, but luckily, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has managed to get clearance for a grand release in the country, and the date of arrival is finalized as 31st December.

While China has always been a huge market for Hollywood biggies, things have changed a bit after the COVID-19 pandemic. Many big event films have failed to live up to their expectations here. However, it is being said that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour won’t be affected as Tay enjoys a massive fan following here, which ensures huge footfalls in theatres.

On top of that, the concert biggie will enjoy the benefit of blockbuster pricing as it is going to get premium screens, including the widest release in IMAX. Also, it is to be noted that this is the first time that a concert film will be screened in IMAX.

It is also learned that Alibaba Pictures has acquired the rights to theatrical release in China.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It to get surpassed!

Even though Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing concert film of all time, it was getting compared to Michael Jackson’s This Is It. For the unversed, This Is It isn’t typically a concert film but a documentary featuring MJ’s rehearsals and preparations. It was released just months after MJ’s death and ended up earning $261 million globally.

As per the last update, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour stands at $250.01 million at the worldwide box office and is just a few million away from surpassing This Is It. This distance will get easily covered with a China release, thus taking Eras Tour ahead of MJ’s This Is It.

