Timothée Chalamet is taking over the baton from Johnny Depp and is all set to entertain us with Wonka. The musical fantasy was released in the UK and other circuits on December 8, 2023, and is set to hit the North American theatres this Friday. Early box office projections are out, and it looks like the Paul King directorial will stay behind Dune.

Last Friday, the film debuted in over 30 overseas circuits, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, and Germany, among others. It made a fantastic start with a box office collection of $43.2 million in the opening weekend. It is set to be released in 40 new international circuits this weekend.

Wonka Box Office Opening Weekend Projections (North America)

Wonka is set to debut in 4,150 locations, including IMAX and other premium formats in North America. As per a report by Variety, Timothée Chalamet led musical is predicted to bring a box office collection of around $35 million in the opening weekend.

The highest-grossing film led by Timothée Chalamet is Dune, which made earnings of $41 million during its opening weekend back in 2021. That is a mark that will possibly be missed by Wonka by a considerable margin. But time will tell if word of mouth grows and the film manages to rake in some massive lifetime earnings in the US and other overseas markets.

Wonka budget

Paul King’s film is reportedly made on a massive budget of $125 million. Warner Bros is said to have spent tens of millions more on distribution and marketing! With the holiday season coming in, the musical has a high chance of attracting its target audience. And once the momentum picks up, there’s no going back for this Timothée Chalamet’s film.

Wonka Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

The initial reviews for Wonka have been positive, with users giving an average rating of 7.4. While Timothée Chalamet’s performance and the music have received a thumbs-up from viewers, it is the script that has gotten a mixed response from the audience.

About Wonka

The film narrates the origin story of Willy Wonka, based on the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant in pivotal roles.

Previously, Johnny Depp has portrayed the iconic character in the 2005 film Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. It made a worldwide box office collection of $474 million.

