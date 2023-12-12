After several changes in release plans, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is all set to arrive in theatres on 22nd December. Featuring Jason Momoa in a titular role, the film is in the news for both negative and positive reasons. For DCEU (DC Extended Universe), it’s an important biggie, and the fans would be hoping for a huge box office splash. Keep reading to know more!

The Aquaman sequel has been getting all the unnecessary attention!

Apart from being a sequel to DCEU’s biggest and only billion-dollar success, the film garnered too much negativity. One of the major reasons that attracted unwanted attention was Amber Heard. We all know Amber was going through a controversial phase in her personal life due to a legal battle with Johnny Depp. It resulted in polarised reactions about her, and many even demanded Amber’s removal from the film.

Apart from the Amber Heard row, there were rumors that Aquaman 2 received poor reactions during early test screenings. While the reality is still unknown to us, it did put the film in a negative light.

DCEU is struggling, and Aquaman 2 could be a game-changer!

Unlike MCU, DCEU is really struggling to fetch big numbers at the worldwide box office. In fact, only Aquaman has managed to go beyond the $1 billion mark. The franchise tasted its last commercial success with Shazam, which was released in 2019. Made at a budget of $85 million, the film earned $363.56 million globally, as per The Numbers. It was declared as a box office success.

Post Shazam, DCEU hasn’t found one clean success as all its big releases like The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam failed to make desirable profits. In this poor situation, Aquaman 2 might turn DCEU’s fortunes.

Aquaman 2 budget and breakeven

Reportedly, Aquaman 2 is carrying a huge budget of $205 million, and to achieve breakeven, it will need to do a business of around $410 million at the worldwide box office. The good news is that the film is releasing during the Christmas and New Year vacation, so it’ll enjoy some lucrative days. If the content turns out to be good, this Jason Momoa starrer might shine bright at ticket windows.

