Before we witness the arrival of the highly-anticipated Aquaman 2 on the big screen during Christmas, there’s happy news related to Wonka. Led by Timothée Chalamet, the film has debuted in over 30 international circuits, and the response has been impressive at the box office. It hints that the biggie will be a success sooner than expected. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Paul King, the musical fantasy also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, and others in key roles. On 8th December, it was released in over 30 overseas circuits, and as per Deadline, $43.2 million came in during the opening weekend, which is really an impressive start. The film will arrive in 40 new international circuits next weekend.

Wonka’s reception among critics and viewers

Along with an impressive debut at the overseas box office, Wonka has been enjoying positive word-of-mouth, and even most critics have given it a big thumbs up. This will surely help the film when it arrives at the North American box office this Friday. With a strong momentum, the film will achieve breakeven in quick time.

Budget and breakeven of Wonka

As per the report in Screenrant, the budget of Wonka is $125 million, which puts it in a position to enjoy good returns in the long theatrical run. As mentioned above, the film is riding high on positive feedback, and it might go beyond the opening weekend projection of $30-$40 million at the North American box office.

Going by the general rule of thumb, Wonka will need to earn at least double the budget to achieve breakeven. So, the film will be a commercial success if it rakes in $250 million at the worldwide box office. Having said that, the Timothée Chalamet starrer has 10 days to enjoy maximum chunk at ticket windows as DC’s Aquaman 2 is scheduled to release on 22nd December.

