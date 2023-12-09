Timothee Chalamet walked in Johnny Depp’s shoes and appeared as Willy Wonka in the latest film Wonka. The movie has a stellar cast, including Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson, to support Timothee’s titular character. But they are all veteran Hollywood stars; Tim is one of the most talented actors of the present generation. The star cast must have packed a handsome salary for this fantasy musical film by Paul King.

Previously, Johnny Depp entertained us to the fullest by bringing his quirks in the character of Willy Wonka when he appeared in the role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie reunited the iconic actor-director duo of Depp and Tim Burton in 2005. Besides Depp, Gene Wilder’s Wonka is also one of the most iconic portrayals of the character. The official trailer of the Chalamet-led movie came out around four months ago.

The movie Wonka has been produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly. It has been allegedly based on a budget of $125 million. The film came out this week, and today, we bring you the estimated salaries of the main cast. Scroll below to know the numbers.

Here’s how much Timothee Chalamet & others got for their roles in Wonka!

1. Timothee Chalamet

The young actor is known for his incredible acting talent and has been part of many critically acclaimed films. Chalamet allegedly received a staggering $9 million for his role as Willy Wonka. It is said to be his biggest paycheck in Hollywood to date.

2. Hugh Grant

The senior actor appears as an Oompa-Loompa in a musical fantasy film, and according to reports, he received a salary of about $10 million for it.

3. Rowan Atkinson

The actor is best known for playing the role of Mr Bean. Atkinson appeared in the film as Priest and was paid around $3 million.

4. Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins appeared as Willy Wonka’s mother and allegedly got $500K for her role.

5. Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key has reportedly charged $1 million for his role in the film.

The film revolves around a young Willy Wonka who dreams about changing the world with his talent as a chocolatier. In our review, we revealed that it has a boyish charm and is a good watch this Holiday season.

Timothee Chalamet-led Wonka was released in the theatres on December 8.

