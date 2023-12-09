Henry Cavill is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood with an incredible physique, but he, too, couldn’t resist devouring Tom Cruise’s famous coconut cake. Tom and Henry worked together in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Many actors and actresses have received this delicious cake from Tom, and they have always raved about it. Keep scrolling to get more deets.

People who have worked with the Top Gun star or know him have received his White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery every year in December. As per reports, Tom wasn’t the first celebrity to become a fan of the cake; it was veteran actress Diane Keaton. From Brooke Shields to Tom Hanks and Mile Teller, several celebs praised the delicious dessert.

In 2018, Henry Cavill appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He was there to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout when he opened up about the time he received Tom Cruise’s White Chocolate Coconut Cake. The Man of Steel star revealed that one day, he got the cake with a ‘Happy Christmas Henry, from Tom Cruise’ note. However, the health-conscious actor initially refused to eat it.

Henry Cavill then shared that his friend cut the cake, which made the Superman actor realize it was no ordinary cake. Cavill, then describing Tom Cruise’s cake, said, “It is the most luxurious, unhealthy coconut cake. I then ate the whole thing.” Not just Cavill; every actor who has tasted the cake has said similar things, but first check out the clip where Cavill spoke about the cake.

Here are a few of the famous Hollywood stars who raved about Tom Cruise’s Coconut Cake, like Henry Cavill-

1. Tom Hanks – He is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, with some fantastic films to his name. According to a report by People, Tom Hanks, praising the cake, said, “[It’s]so great you can really only have it once a year.”

2. Cobie Smulders – The actress known for playing Agent Maria Hill in the MCU once told Jimmy Fallon that she stored the cake sent by Tom Cruise in the refrigerator and devoured it slowly. She also revealed that it lasts almost till March.

3. Brooke Shields – The actress told People that she got the cake from Tom for ten years and would like to return to the cake list again as it’s the best cake!

4. Graham Norton – The popular TV show host once spoke about it to Renee Zellweger, revealing that the cake was so lovely that it never made it to the host; the crew devoured it upon getting it.

5. Miles Teller – The actor received Tom Cruise’s famous coconut cake on his birthday in February and told Dish Nation it was delicious.

According to OutlookIndia, Tom Cruise sends out around 300 coconut cakes as presents. Check out the photo of the cake shared on GoldBelly’s Instagram account.

