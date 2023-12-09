Sophie Turner has completely moved on from Joe Jonas as she gets spotted making out with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson again on Friday in London. The estranged husband has swallowed the hard pill and allegedly supports Sophie’s new love. Keep scrolling to get the full deets.

For the unversed, in September this year, Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, and in October, she was spotted kissing Pearson. As per reports, Joe was initially unhappy about Sophie moving on so quickly, but he has come to terms with it now, claims a source. Joe is now happy for his estranged wife.

According to reports, including Daily Mail, Sophie Turner was seen kissing Peregrine Pearson. It allegedly confirms their dating rumors, which broke out in October with a kiss. An insider close to Joe Jonas told the media outlet, “Joe supports whatever choices she makes, and if she is happy, he is happy. He loves his girls and his time with them and is about to wrap up [the Jonas Brothers] tour tomorrow night in Brooklyn.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s custody battle for their daughters was all over social media and a complete mess a few months back. Speaking of the custody battle and their kids, the insider added that Joe was doing great now, and he and Sophie had reached a mutual understanding.

When Sophie Turner was first spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson, a source close to Joe Jonas told the outlet that if the X-Men star wanted to galivant and kiss anyone in public, he had no interest in playing such games. His kids were his priorities, although he did feel that Sophie moved on too quickly, claimed the source. The source also shared that Joe didn’t care about Sophie’s alleged new affair, and even if she did it to hurt him, Joe was beyond that.

Sophie Turner and her alleged beau, Peregrine Pearson, were spotted in London dressed in winterwear, soaking in the weather and indulging in a little PDA. See their pictures going viral on X.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson in London. pic.twitter.com/76h686cZTj — 21 (@21metgala) December 8, 2023

Con estas fotos Sophie Turner podría estar confirmando su relación con el aristócrata inglés Peregrine Pearson. ❤️❤️ 📸: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/yEOrRRv6LF — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) December 9, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

