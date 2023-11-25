Selena Gomez knows how to ‘kill them with kindness.’ Whether it is Demi Lovato, Hailey Baldwin, or Francia Raisa, she has handled all her controversial bonds with utmost grace. But ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ producer Benny Blanco once took an unnecessary dig by comparing her with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Scroll below for all the details!

Most know that Justin and Selena did not end their relationship on a good note. She wrote an album about her heartbreak and moving on, ‘Rare.’ In the song Lose You To Love Me, Sel even addressed Bieber’s wedding with Hailey Baldwin as the lyrics read, “Two months you replace us like it was easy // made me feel I deserve this, in the thick of healing.”

Did Benny Blanco choose his side in Selena Gomez vs Justin Bieber?

In an interview with Zach Sang in 2020, Benny Blanco was all praises for his ‘Lonely’ collaborator Justin Bieber. But a year before that, he had collaborated with Selena Gomez on I Can’t Get Enough along with record producer Tainy and Colombian singer J Balvin. Gomez fans got furious when he allegedly called her a ‘cookie-cutter pop artist’ and even mocked her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Benny Blanco said, “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘this is my new single, and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘yo. I have a pimple, and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff. For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now. It’s brave to put this song out.”

The interview was given in October 2020, and Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in September 2020. Netizens connected the dot and brutally backlashed Benny Blanco for his alleged indirect dig.

All is well between Selena and Benny!

Meanwhile, fans have been noticing that Benny has been around Selena in recent times. He also attended the Single Soon singer’s 31st birthday along with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and others. In fact, her mother, Mandy Teefey, has also been following Blanco on Instagram. So clearly, there’s no feud but only wild rumors on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

On the professional front, Selena Gomez is busy with her upcoming album. She has also been investing a lot of her time in her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, which is expected to exceed $300 million in sales in 2023.

Selena Gomez’s personal life!

Personally, she’s been enjoying her single life with her BFFs Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, and Taylor Swift. She was also recently spotted at a girls’ night out in New York alongside Tay, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and others. There’s also Selena + Chef holiday special hitting the digital world on 30th November, 2023.

Sel was last rumored to be dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. They were papped hand in hand during multiple outings, but the Only Murders In The Building actress eventually maintained that she was single.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Was Single Soon By Selena Gomez A Dig At Her On & Off Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber? Lyrics “We Both Had A Lot Of Fun, Time To Find Another One” Break The Internet Amid Viral Interview!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News