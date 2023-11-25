Iggy Azalea might have hit a jackpot with her OnlyFans endeavors! The Australian rapper has allegedly surpassed Cardi B, Amber Rose, and Tyga with her reported earnings revealed by an adult toy company, LELO. The singer already has a lucrative net worth, making it more desirable for others. Let’s look at Iggy’s net worth and how much her alleged earnings would impact it.

Iggy started rapping at the age of fourteen and moved to the US when she was sixteen years old. In 2011, the Grammy nominee released her first mixtape, which gained a lot of attention from several artists and producers. 2014, her debut studio album, The New Classic, was released. She earned four Grammy nominations for her debut album.

Iggy Azalea’s The New Classic sold over 1.4 million copies in the US and more than 5 million across the globe. Before her debut album came out, the Aussie-born rapper gained much recognition with her 2013 hit ‘Work.’ In 2014, her single Fancy was released and is said to be her most successful single till now. It featured Charlie XCX, and it ruled the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

According to a Billboard report, Iggy made an eight-figure deal as she sold her master’s and publishing catalog to Doman Capital. She cracked the agreement in November 2022.

Iggy made her acting debut in 2015’s Furious 7, which is a popular film franchise led by Vin Diesel. In 2016, she was a judge on The X Factor Australia Season 8 and was on the panel with Adam Lambert, Mel B, and Guy Sebastian. It has also made a notable contribution to her current net worth.

Regarding real estate, Azalea purchased a house in Hidden Hills, California, for $5.2 million and then listed the property for sale after six months. She earned $5.949 million for the place in May 2022.

In January this year, Iggy Azalea launched her OnlyFans account. The online platform is known for its explicit content, and it looks like the rapper has significantly benefitted from it. For the unversed before being on OnlyFans, Iggy signed up with the Wilhelmina Models in 2012, headlined Levi’s Go Forth campaign, and was the face of Forever 21 for their 2014 holiday campaign.

As per XXLMag.com, Iggy Azalea has earned about $48 million on OnlyFans. According to that, she charges $25 per month for her account. Cardi B is just behind her with $45 million, followed by Amber Rose with a reported earning of $26 million, and Tyga with $20 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iggy Azalea’s net worth is an estimated $15 million, and if the reports of her OnlyFans earnings of $48 million are to be believed, then it would be a jump of around 320%. Her net worth would be an estimated $63 million then.

There has been no confirmation about Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans earnings. Besides these, Iggy also has her makeup brand called Totally Plastic, which she started through LA-based BH Cosmetics. It has also added to her net worth of $15 million.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Shelled Out Major Boss Lady Vibes In A Sheer Top & Denim Along With A Blazer, This Glammed-Up Look Was Everything About Class & Comfort!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News