Hollywood celebrities are often known for their glamorous lives and revealing less about them. And then we have Amber Rose, who is one of the most outspoken celebrities who have dropped the curtain from her intimate personal life as she shared her opinion about a threesome. While it is not the first time, she gave a shocking comment, as in the past, she opened up about one of her ex-boyfriends r*ped her.

Adding another partner while making love to your partner is not anyone would approve of. But Rose once detailed the experience as isn’t as big of a freak as many may have thought. In the past, she also revealed how m*asturbation helped her in getting glowing skin, but it seems like she is not a fan of threesomes as she ended up being disappointed.

For Amber, threesomes just are not her things. During a conversation on her podcast, Loveline with Amber Rose, she shared her experience of a threesome and shared how it definitely wasn’t for her. While looking back at the incident, Amber said that she lacked the passion which she got from some one-on-one.

“We kinda just got together. It was a guy and a girl, and it was f–king horrible. I hated it because I feel like I am a very passionate lover, and I liked that one-on-one passion. With the threesome, I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around. All those moments were not there,” said Amber Rose.

She jokingly added about her ex Wiz Khalifa at that time, “You know, maybe I will call my baby daddy tonight.” While she did not have a great experience, she added that she might go with other ‘two guys’, as she said, “I won’t do it again. Maybe if it’s two guys but not with another girl.”

With all that in the past, Amber Rose is currently single and planning to keep it that way. Let us know what do you think about her and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

