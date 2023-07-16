Shakira’s dating life at this point is so dramatic that ours might just end up looking like a boring mess with not even base level twists like what the pop sensation is making us go through. After her infamous separation with Gerard Pique and everything that followed, the singer was back to being single and enjoying her life. She bumped into Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix where their alleged fling bloomed. But after being called a publicity gimmick and many more things, seems like the sensation has moved on to a new boy, and it is none other than Jimmy Butler

Butler, an NBA Star, has bounced to entertainment news ever since he got spotted with Shakira for the first time. The two were spotted together on a dinner outing which many have even called a date. They spotted at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London. Ever since then, they have been in touch and spending time together.

Turns out there is a chance of more than friendship between the two, and Shakira is definitely impressed with Jimmy Butler, of whom even her two children Milan and Sasha are a fan of. A source close to them is talking about this new alleged budding affair and you definitely do not want to miss this. Read on to know everything you should.

As per a source close to the development via the Daily Mail, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.” As of now, the pair “have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media.”

However, Shakira is 46, and Jimmy Butler is 33, and the fact that she is seeing her next potential beau in a 13 year younger man is not bothering the Hips Don’t Lie crooner at all. The fact that he is keeping happy is enough. Insiders close to the portal present at their dinner outing also revealed how the two were getting cozy while ordering sushi and cocktails. They even revealed how Jimmy’s security entourage helped Shakira’s car from the fire exit of the restaurant.

