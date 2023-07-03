American rapper Wiz Khalifa posted two videos showing fans he was on the mend after his pelvis injury.

However, the rapper has recently started rehearsing again, showing that he is getting back on his feet.

According to TMZ, Wiz Khalifa is currently back on his feet and conducting rehearsals — a sharp improvement from the video of him painfully plodding around his house.

Back on June 24, the rapper posted a video of himself on Twitter and wrote: “Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back.”

He had also given a glimpse into his recovery process, which included kinesiology tape and the assistance of two canes. The rapper also shared fears about overeating out of boredom due to staying in bed and putting on weight.

As per TMZ, Wiz is using extreme precautions not to get reinjured but is feeling great and wants to give his North American fans the best possible experience, especially with such an extensive tour schedule ahead.

Starting July 7, Wiz will be co-headlining the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg… a blockbuster event that also features Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

Fans can expect Wiz Khalifa 100 per cent, performing his new tunes for the summer daze — and the setlist isn’t limited to his new G-funk collab “You” with Ty Dolla $ign.

