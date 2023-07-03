Jennifer Aniston is one of the top-tier actresses in Hollywood who is popularly known for her playing the character Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends. In the TV series, Jen’s husband, Brad Pitt, also had a cameo, and we loved their chemistry. However, that chemistry didn’t last long and once Hollywood’s IT couple parted ways from each other five years after their marriage.

Jennifer has always been very vocal about her relationships, be it with Brad or Justin Theroux. She has often joked about her divorce and used her separation as a mocking gig at many events. For the unversed, Jen and Pitt had met each other in 1994 and tied the knot by 2000.

After parting ways with each other, while Jennifer Aniston’s second marriage with Justin Theroux didn’t last, Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie also ended with divorce. And since then, their massive fanbase has been speculating that they might get back together, but they don’t have any such plans and share a cordial relationship.

When Jennifer Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she talked about her divorce and the end days of the popular sitcom Friends and much more. While talking about how she dealt with the ending of her show, Jen responded by taking a hilarious dig at her divorce and said, “Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy.” She further continued, “And then I did a movie called The Break-Up,” and added, “I just kind of leaned into the end.”

Well, Jen has no intention of settling down anymore with anyone and reports are rife that she has finally found peace after her two divorces.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Aniston’s dig at her divorce from Brad Pitt? Let us know.

